On Friday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia met with U.S. President Joe Biden during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The high-profile discussion focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between Somalia and the United States.

Prime Minister Barre expressed his gratitude to the U.S. government and its citizens for their steadfast support of the Somali people, particularly in crucial areas such as security, state-building, and the fight against international terrorism.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to upholding Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, emphasizing its significance for regional stability.