The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamse Haadoow, on Tuesday evening hosted a reception dinner for the joint technical committees organizing the Somalia-Tanzania Cooperation Summit.

During their visit, the joint technical committees will sign aimed at strengthening the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The event was attended by Somalia’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan, who accompanied the delegation from Tanzania that arrived in the capital today, as well as in the previous days.

.