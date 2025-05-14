MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY – Former President of Uruguay José “Pepe” Mujica, a man globally revered for his humility, authenticity, and deeply principled lifestyle, has died at the age of 89 due to throat cancer, according to official sources.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Uruguay’s current President Yamandú Orsi, who praised Mujica for his “unparalleled service, profound love for the people of Uruguay, and unwavering commitment to justice.”

José Mujica served as the President of Uruguay from 2010 to 2015. Yet, it was not the policies alone that made him famous – it was his lifestyle. Rejecting luxury and grandeur, he became globally known as the “world’s poorest president” for living in a modest farmhouse, driving an old 1987 Volkswagen Beetle, and donating nearly 90% of his salary to charity.

In 2010, his legal net worth was recorded at just $1,800 – the approximate value of his car – an astounding contrast in an era of political elitism and materialism. Mujica once said:

“I’m not poor. Poor people are those who only work to try to keep an expensive lifestyle and always want more and more.”

Born in 1935 in a humble neighborhood of Montevideo, Mujica was raised by his mother, who passed on to him a deep love for literature, agriculture, and public service. His early life was politically active and turbulent.

In the 1960s, Mujica helped found the Tupamaros, a leftist urban guerrilla group inspired by the Cuban revolution. The movement was involved in armed resistance, robberies, kidnappings, and occasional assassinations — though Mujica maintained that he never personally took a life.

His political activism led to multiple arrests and over a decade in prison, including two years in solitary confinement. One attempt on his life in 1970 saw him shot six times.

Yet, from that harrowing period of violence and repression, Mujica emerged with a philosophy of forgiveness and simplicity, often quoting poetry and reflecting on life, death, and dignity.

Mujica came to power with the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), a coalition of leftist parties. His administration was marked by bold progressive reforms:

Legalization of same-sex marriage

Regulation of the cannabis market

Expansion of welfare and education

Defense of press freedom and civil liberties

Internationally, Mujica was hailed as a moral voice in global politics, often taking principled stances on global inequality, capitalism, and climate change.

He famously told the United Nations General Assembly in 2013:

“We have sacrificed the old immaterial gods, and now we are occupying the temple of the market god. He organizes our economy, politics, habits, lives, and even our hopes.”

Mujica retired from politics in 2020, though he remained an influential figure in public discourse. Last year, he publicly revealed his throat cancer diagnosis, calmly accepting what he described as “the natural salt of life” — death.

In an emotional final interview with the BBC in November 2024, he said:

“You must understand that death is inevitable, and perhaps it is just like the salt in life – something that gives it meaning.”

BBC journalist Wyre Davies, who met Mujica in 2015, described him as:

“A rare kind of leader — sincere, grounded, and unshakably committed to his beliefs. Agree or disagree with his politics, it was impossible not to admire him.”

Despite global adoration, Mujica’s legacy in Uruguay is more complex. Some critics accused him of being naïve in economic matters or overly romantic in political thought. His guerrilla past remained a point of contention for some, especially the families of those who suffered during the Tupamaros’ insurgency.

Nonetheless, even political opponents acknowledged his moral consistency, lack of corruption, and genuine empathy for ordinary citizens.

His death leaves behind a moral and political vacuum. President Yamandú Orsi, a political ally and ideological successor, now faces the challenge of honoring Mujica’s legacy while navigating Uruguay’s evolving social and economic realities.

A national day of mourning has been declared, and tributes have poured in from across Latin America and the globe, with leaders from Brazil, Argentina, and even former U.S. President Barack Obama expressing condolences.

In an age of spectacle and populism, José “Pepe” Mujica offered something rare: authenticity.

He lived by the words he spoke, shunned extravagance, and never let power corrupt his humble beginnings. In doing so, he became not just a president, but a symbol — of integrity, resilience, and the quiet dignity of a life lived for others.

His passing may close a chapter, but the values he embodied will continue to inspire generations of leaders, thinkers, and everyday citizens seeking a better, more humane world.

Rest in peace, Pepe Mujica — the philosopher who chose the people over the palace.