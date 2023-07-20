Over 200 Al shabaab militants killed in week-long operations : Somalia

Over 200 al Shabab militants, including senior leaders, were killed by Somali security forces over the course of a week-long operation in the regional states of Jubaland and Galmudug military officials asserted on Thursday . General Abdullahi Ali Aanod, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, reported that 100 militants were killed during joint operations on the 14th and 15th in the Jubbaland region’s Weel Maaro. These operations were supported by international partners. Additionally, 50 militants were killed on Wednesday morning in Ali Qura during another operation.

Another group of militants were also killed in separate operations, the spokesman continued. The Somali government has now reported the deaths of more than 200 militants twice this year. More than 200 al-Shabab fighters, including senior leaders, were reportedly killed in a three-day operation in the states of Hirshabelle, Galmudug, and Jubaland in March, according to the minister of information, culture, and tourism, Daud Aweis. Since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants last year, the government forces’ attacks against al-Shabab have increased.

The operation has yielded the most comprehensive territorial gains since the mid-2010s, as soldiers fighting alongside clan militias dislodge Al-Shabaab militants from significant parts of central Somalia. Emboldened by clan backing and foreign support, Mogadishu now aims to send soldiers into Al-Shabaab’s southern stronghold

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

