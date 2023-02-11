Outgoing ATMIS Djiboutian Troops Commended For Fostering Peace In Somalia.

An outgoing contingent of Djiboutian troops serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has been commended for advancing peace and stability in south-central Somalia. The battalion, which was based at the Jalalaqsi forward operating base (FoB), had been instrumental in the ongoing offensive against Al-Shabaab in Hiiraan region and had forged a strong working relationship with counterparts in the Somali National Army (SNA). Speaking during the farewell ceremony in Beledweyne on Thursday, ATMIS Sector Commander Col. Hassan Djama Farah praised the troops for advancing the Mission’s objectives of maintaining peace and stability in their area of operation. “The departing troops have achieved enormous outcomes during their stay; they have carried out their duties with competence and responsibility; they have managed to maintain peace in Jalalaqsi town and its nearby areas,” said Col. Farah. “They have helped the residents during times of severe drought. Alongside the Somali National Army, they participated in recent operations to combat the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.”

Djiboutian peacekeepers are based in Sector 4 in the Hiiraan region of HirShabelle State.

Working closely with their Ethiopian counterparts, the Djiboutian troops have been active in supporting the SNA in its ongoing offensive against the Al-Shabaab in south and central Somalia.

