Mogadishu, 18 September 2024: The Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) has consistently raised the alarm over the severe and ongoing human and labour rights violations committed by FAVORI Company against Somali workers.

Despite numerous warnings, complaints and mounting evidence, the company has operated with blatant disregard for the rule of law. The criminal case involving Mr. Ertugrul Karafiyeli, Head of Operations and Human Resources at FAVORI, who has been arrested, brought before court of law and is now officially under investigation, is a glaring and deeply troubling reflection of the ongoing abuses within the company.

This case, centring on serious allegations of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace, is a matter of grave concern to FESTU and Somali workers alike. We demand that this case be pursued with the utmost seriousness, ensuring the perpetrator is held fully accountable under Somali law, in strict accordance with international labour standards.

There can be no leniency or tolerance for companies or individuals who perpetrate such heinous practices. Following Somalia’s ratification of ILO Convention 190 on violence and harassment in the world of work, the State institutions including the federal government and the judiciary, are legally bound to act decisively against such abhorrent acts.

This is not just a matter of national law but a clear commitment to international standards that Somalia must uphold. There is no room for complacency with sexual abuses such as sexual violence and harassment. The convention is a crucial safeguard for safe, dignified working conditions and it is imperative that the government rigorously enforces these obligations. Mogadishu’s international airport has become a site where workers’ rights, particularly regarding protection from sexual violence and harassment, are regularly trampled with impunity.

This must come to an immediate end. FAVORI has been able to disregard the law so flagrantly due to the protection it receives from certain senior government officials, who work to cover up or obstruct investigations. These officials are actively undermining the enforcement of workers’ rights and state institutions.

FESTU issues the strongest warning that no government official should defend or shield the abusers and tormentors of Somali workers, especially those at Mogadishu’s international airport. Any official, whether acting overtly or covertly, who is involved in protecting these violators will be publicly named and shamed. We call on national leadership to hold such individuals accountable, without delay, to ensure justice prevails.

The judiciary and the public must remain vigilant against any attempt to bribe or kill this case in the shadows. Any efforts to bribe witnesses, conceal evidence, or otherwise derail justice must be met with swift and decisive action. Anyone found engaging in such corrupt practices should face the full weight of the law, as required for such criminal behaviour.

Justice must take its rightful course. Omar Faruk Osman, General Secretary of FESTU, said: “This case is emblematic of the systemic abuses that have been allowed to thrive within the workplace, with companies like FAVORI treating Somali workers with contempt and complete impunity. Our stance is clear: no one is above the law. The time for excuses is over. The perpetrators of these violations must be held fully accountable. We expect the Somali state institutions to uphold their obligations under both national law and international commitments.

The fight for justice and the dignity of Somali workers is not negotiable.” In collaboration with the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), FESTU has lodged a formal complaint against FAVORI with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

This case is currently under investigation. FAVORI’S continued disregard for Somali laws and international labour standards must be met with the full force of legal consequences.