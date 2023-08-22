Opposition unites with President Madobe in Jubaland’s fight against Al-Shabaab

In a surprising turn of events, the opposition in Jubaland held a meeting with President Ahmed Madobe, aiming to forge a united front in the fight against terrorism in the region.

The opposition, which had been convening in Nairobi, made an unexpected announcement pledging their unwavering and unconditional support to the president.

Citing the pressing threat of Al-Shabaab and other critical factors, the opposition led by former state minister Abdullahi Elmoge Hersi emphasized the need to put aside political differences for the greater good of the people and to eradicate Al-Shabaab from the areas it still controls.

The opposition’s decision to back the Kismayo-based administration comes at a crucial time and underscores the growing urgency to combat the menace of terrorism.

This unexpected unity among the opposition leaders serves as a boost to President Madobe’s administration, especially in the face of political realignments and behind-the-scenes agreements aimed at mounting a formidable campaign against him.

Abdullahi Elmoge Hersi further revealed that the meeting with President Madobe is the first in a series of consultative gatherings among political leaders, with the objective of fostering unity and purpose in the impending military campaign against Al-Shabaab.

The opposition’s united stance aims to safeguard the peace and stability of Jubaland, demonstrating their commitment to working together on matters of development and to address any threats faced by the region.

Jubaland, an autonomous region in southern Somalia, has been grappling with political dynamics and the need to ensure a smooth electoral process. The scheduled elections, originally planned for August this year, have been postponed for another year. The region holds immense significance for Kenya, particularly for the larger Ogaden community, with political engagements frequently taking place in Kenya’s Northeastern region and Nairobi.

President Madobe, despite facing mounting criticism from his opponents, has consistently expressed confidence in retaining his position. The upcoming Jubaland election serves as a vital test to assess the impact of the Kenya Defense Forces’ (KDF) presence in the region. KDF played a crucial role in the formation of Jubaland after jointly capturing the capital city of Kismayo in 2012, alongside Madobe’s forces.

To ensure the success of the planned operation against Al-Shabaab, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla recently visited Kenyan troops in Somalia, providing them with a morale boost.

During his visit, Gen Ogolla also held discussions with Jubaland leader Ahmed Madobe, underscoring the importance of a coordinated effort against the terror group. Al-Shabaab, known for its major bases in the Gedo region, recently demonstrated its troop strength in a show of force.

Kenyan troops, part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), have been instrumental in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

As Jubaland prepares for the upcoming election and intensifies its efforts against Al-Shabaab, regional stability and security remain paramount.

