A prominent Somali opposition coalition, the Madasha Samatabixinta Soomaaliyeed (Somali Salvation Forum), which includes several former national leaders, has issued a scathing rebuke of the Federal Government’s approach to appointing members to the Independent Human Rights Commission of Somalia. The group accuses Villa Somalia of bypassing constitutional procedures and using the process for political gain.

In a strongly worded press statement, the opposition bloc condemned the selection process of the new commissioners for the Human Rights Commission, arguing that it has violated both constitutional and legal guidelines—specifically Articles 41 and 111B of the Provisional Constitution and Law No. 16 of 2016 governing the commission.

They claim the current appointment process lacks transparency, inclusiveness, and independence, and that the presidency has intervened unlawfully, undermining the very spirit of a commission meant to be neutral and objective.

The criticisms are primarily directed at the Office of the President, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s cabinet. The opposition argues that both branches of the executive are heavily influencing the selection process and excluding civil society, legal experts, and public participation.

The Somali Salvation Forum warns that such interference will:

Erode public trust in key governance institutions.

Compromise the independence of the Human Rights Commission.

Result in the politicization of a body designed to protect the rights of all citizens.

Undermine judicial credibility and constitutionalism in Somalia.

The opposition group issued a four-point demand:

Immediate suspension of the appointment process until legality and transparency are ensured. Non-interference from the President’s Office and the Federal Government. Open and merit-based competition for the commissioner roles, broadcast live in front of the media. International monitoring by civil society, human rights organizations, and diplomatic missions to ensure the integrity of the commission.

Established under Law No. 16 of 2016, the Independent Human Rights Commission is tasked with monitoring, promoting, and protecting the rights of Somali citizens. It plays a critical role in a country grappling with conflict, displacement, and human rights violations.

Since the collapse of central authority in 1991, Somalia has struggled to build strong, transparent, and independent institutions. The commission’s mandate is seen as vital in holding power to account, especially in times of political uncertainty and during the ongoing constitutional review process.

Over the past several years, civil society and legal experts have repeatedly raised concerns that the government is attempting to stack independent institutions with loyalists ahead of key elections and governance reforms.

If the opposition’s warnings go unheeded, Somalia risks undermining one of its few institutional safeguards for human rights. This could further polarize the political environment and potentially damage relations with international partners who support Somalia’s democratization and governance efforts.

The battle over the Human Rights Commission appointments reflects deeper tensions in Somalia’s transition toward democratic rule. With a fragile constitutional order and critical reforms on the horizon, the integrity of independent institutions like the Human Rights Commission will be a litmus test for the government’s commitment to rule of law and public accountability.

As the debate continues, the nation—and the world—watches closely to see whether transparency and legality will prevail over expedient politics.