Mogadishu, — In a significant political development, Somalia’s key opposition alliance, Madasha Samata-bixinta Mucaaradka (The Opposition Salvation Forum), has officially welcomed the national consultation initiative proposed by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. However, the group has attached three firm preconditions that must be met for their participation in the dialogue to be meaningful and fruitful.

The President had earlier announced the launch of a national consultative conference—dubbed “Gogosha Wadatashiga Qaran”—scheduled to begin in Mogadishu on June 15, 2025, aimed at resolving political tensions, enhancing reconciliation, and forging a unified roadmap for Somalia’s future.

Madasha Samata-bixinta Mucaaradka is a coalition of prominent presidential candidates and opposition parties who have consistently raised concerns about the current administration’s governance, transparency, and inclusivity.

A conditional acceptance of the president’s call for inclusive political dialogue, intended to chart a path forward for the nation.

The proposed conference is to be held in Mogadishu, but the political reaction and implications extend nationwide.

The opposition issued its response today, June 2, 2025, roughly two weeks ahead of the scheduled start of the consultative forum.

Opposition leaders believe that while the president’s offer marks a necessary step toward national unity, the process must be structured, inclusive, and results-oriented. They caution against symbolic meetings that lack clear objectives or inclusive representation.

The opposition laid out three non-negotiable conditions for engagement:

Clear Agenda: The discussion topics must be publicly clarified in advance to foster transparency and mutual trust among all participants. Genuine Conflict Resolution: The forum must aim for long-term, sustainable solutions to the ongoing political crises, not just surface-level agreements. Inclusive Participation: The process must be open to all political actors—both opposition and pro-government—ensuring no stakeholder is left out of this critical national dialogue.

Somalia’s political landscape has remained tense in recent months amid growing divisions over the constitutional review process, election frameworks, and federal power-sharing mechanisms. The President’s recent outreach appears to be an attempt to defuse rising tensions and avoid a return to political paralysis.

The Opposition Salvation Forum played a pivotal role during the 2021–2022 election disputes and was among the loudest voices calling for reforms to the National Independent Electoral Commission and the federal executive. Their continued exclusion or marginalization from political decision-making has been a point of friction.

By laying down clear terms, the opposition signals it is open to engagement—but on a framework that ensures tangible political progress.