MOGADISHU – Somalia’s top opposition leaders have gathered today in the capital Mogadishu for a high-level political conference that is expected to define their collective stance on the country’s upcoming elections, the fragile security environment, the ongoing constitutional review, and other pressing national issues.

The meeting, which brings together senior figures from various opposition camps, marks a pivotal moment in Somalia’s political calendar as tensions mount over the transparency and inclusivity of the electoral roadmap under the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The central agenda of the Mogadishu summit includes:

The electoral timeline and mechanisms

Concerns over security and political space

The stalled constitutional review process

National reconciliation efforts

Strengthening the unity and voice of the opposition

According to organizers, the primary objective is to unify the opposition’s political position and to send a strong message regarding their expectations for a credible, transparent, and inclusive electoral process.

The meeting is attended by key opposition heavyweights, including former prime ministers, presidential candidates, and MPs. While an exact list of attendees has not been released, sources confirm that leaders of major opposition alliances are participating, reflecting the urgency and seriousness of the deliberations.

Their unified presence underscores growing frustration with the current administration’s handling of the political transition, especially around how electoral preparations are being managed with limited stakeholder consultation.

This gathering comes at a crucial juncture, with elections expected in 2026 but preparations already stirring debate over who gets a say in the process. Opposition groups argue that:

The Federal Electoral Law remains vague.

Stakeholder engagement, including consultations with opposition parties and civil society, has been minimal.

Security challenges across various federal member states could impact voter turnout and fairness.

Critics fear that the current path may destabilize the fragile political climate, potentially leading to post-election disputes or worse — a breakdown in national consensus.

Opposition leaders voiced deep concerns over:

Lack of transparency in how election preparations are being carried out

Perceived centralization of power in the presidency

Delays in constitutional reforms, particularly over power-sharing and federalism

Insecurity and restricted political space for opposition actors in some regions

In a joint media statement, one senior opposition figure said:

“Somalia cannot afford another disputed election. We need a process that is inclusive, fair, and nationally owned. The credibility of our institutions is at stake.”

The opposition is expected to issue a formal communiqué (press release or declaration) at the end of the conference outlining:

A unified political position on elections

Demands for greater transparency and inclusivity

A timeline for further consultations

A call for the international community’s engagement to support fair democratic practices

Sources say the statement may also include proposals for an electoral oversight body that includes representation from all political groups and civil society — an attempt to build a checks-and-balances mechanism within the process.

Following this summit, opposition leaders are planning a series of consultative forums with:

Federal Member State leaders

Civil society organizations

Youth and women’s groups

Religious and traditional elders

These forums aim to build national consensus and pressure the federal government into revising its approach before any irreversible decisions are made.