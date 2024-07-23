The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) strongly condemns the arbitrary arrest of journalist Ali Nur Salaad by the Somalia Police Force following his publication of a video on his social media account where he discussed the use of #Somali soldiers by Khat, a mild narcotic plant, rendering them defenceless against Al-Shabaab and highlighting the profiteering of politicians and business people in the Khat trade, thus questioning their political sincerity in eradicating Al-Shabaab.

Since the evening when NUSOJ was informed of his arrest, the union has engaged both political leaders and the police and it has become evident that the arrest was politically motivated, aimed at appeasing political and business interests and was a direct response to Alinur’s journalistic work on issues of public interest.

NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman stated, “We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Alinur Salaad. Arresting a journalist without sufficient legal justification or due process for telling uncomfortable truths is completely unacceptable and we condemn it in the strongest terms possible. It is the job of journalists to bring issues of public interest to the public eye and scrutinise them.”

NUSOJ also rejects the attempts by the police to mischaracterise Alinur Salaad as the former spokesperson of the Office of the Prime Minister to show the public that this is not a journalistic matter and the union determines that he was arrested solely for his journalistic work. It is normal for journalists to work in public office and then return to their journalism careers.

“We understand why the police published a demonising picture of Alinur Salaad to send a political and intimidating message, which is highly disgraceful. Police are not political agents but enforcers of the law and the law does not allow arbitrary arrest. Free expression and the freedom of journalists were clearly assaulted last night and this must end swiftly. Alinur Salaad must regain his freedom,” Osman added.

Alinur Salaad is currently the Head of Dawan TV, a recently established digital television station. Prior to this, he worked in communications and public relations as well as in government offices.