In a targeted operation in the Middle Shabelle region, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) successfully eliminated senior Al-Shabaab leader Yusuf Dhegnaas along with more than 20 militants.

The operation, which was executed with precision, also resulted in the destruction of several key militant vehicles, significantly weakening the group’s operational capabilities.

The strike marks a notable achievement in the ongoing campaign to combat the terrorist organization, which has been responsible for a series of violent attacks in Somalia and the surrounding regions.

Sources close to NISA report that the operation was part of a broader strategy to disrupt Al-Shabaab’s logistical and command structures.

The death of Yusuf Dhegnaas, a prominent figure within the group, is seen as a major blow to Al-Shabaab’s leadership, further destabilizing its efforts to recruit, organize, and execute attacks.

The destruction of militant vehicles in the raid is expected to hinder the group’s ability to mobilize effectively.

Somali authorities continue to push forward with counter-terrorism efforts aimed at dismantling Al-Shabaab’s network and restoring stability to the region.

This latest success is considered a step in the right direction in the broader fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa.