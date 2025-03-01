The Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed Ali (Sanbaloolshe), paid a visit to several hospitals in Mogadishu late last night to check on the soldiers and local heroes who sustained injuries during recent operations in the Middle Shabelle and Hiran regions.

These operations, aimed at eliminating the remnants of Al-Shabaab militants, resulted in casualties among both the Somali National Army and local community fighters.

During his visit, Director Sanbaloolshe took the time to personally visit each injured soldier and local hero receiving medical care, ensuring their well-being and offering encouragement. He expressed his deep appreciation for their bravery and commitment to the security and stability of the country.

In a statement, Sanbaloolshe reaffirmed the Somali government’s dedication to providing the best possible care and treatment to its forces, emphasizing that the government will continue to prioritize the health and welfare of those who risk their lives in the fight against terrorism.

The visit highlights the ongoing efforts of the Somali government to support its armed forces and local fighters who play a critical role in maintaining peace and security in the country.