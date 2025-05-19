The Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Abdullahi Mohamed Ali (Sanbaloolshe), accompanied by Member of Parliament Mohamed Abdullahi Buraale and other senior officials, arrived today in Moqokori district, Hiiraan region.

The visit aims to encourage Somali National Army (SNA) troops and local allied forces engaged in ongoing military operations against the extremist group Al-Shabaab, referred to locally as Khawaarij.

Over the past two days, intense fighting between government forces, supported by local resistance fighters, and Al-Shabaab militants has resulted in the deaths of more than 70 militants, including senior commanders.

The clashes occurred between the Mabaax area in Hiiraan and the district of Aadan Yabaal in the Middle Shabelle region.

Today, Somali troops and local forces have advanced close to the outskirts of Aadan Yabaal, where Al-Shabaab fighters, previously defeated in battle, are reported to have fled.

Military operations are still ongoing in the area as part of a sweeping campaign to clear remaining militant elements.

The visit by the NISA leadership comes at a critical time, aiming to boost morale, coordinate intelligence, and strengthen the cooperation between national forces and local communities in the broader effort to restore peace and stability in central Somalia.