The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has successfully apprehended a five-member terror network suspected of planning attacks in Mogadishu, significantly bolstering the city’s security measures.

In a detailed statement, NISA confirmed that the arrests were carried out individually, following a prolonged and meticulous surveillance operation aimed at monitoring the suspects’ activities and intentions.

The operation led to the seizure of an array of weapons and explosives that the arrested individuals reportedly intended to use in their planned attacks against civilians in the capital.

NISA did not disclose the specific types of weapons or explosives recovered during the operation, but the agency emphasized that the confiscated items posed a considerable threat to public safety.

This successful operation underscores NISA’s ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and maintain security in Somalia, particularly in urban centers like Mogadishu, where the threat of violence remains a significant concern.

The agency has been increasingly vigilant in monitoring extremist groups and preemptively disrupting their plans to conduct attacks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities as part of their collaborative effort to enhance community safety.

The arrests and seizure of dangerous materials represent a critical step in the fight against terrorism in Somalia, where various militant groups, including Al-Shabaab, continue to pose challenges to stability and security.

NISA is expected to continue its investigations into the terror network to uncover additional details about their operations, potential accomplices, and the broader implications of their activities in the region.

The agency has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the Somali population and ensuring that efforts to combat terrorism are intensified.