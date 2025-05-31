Jowhar, Somalia – In a peaceful and well-organized electoral process held today in Jowhar, the administrative capital of Hirshabelle State, two new members of the Federal Parliament of Somalia were elected through a by-election to fill vacant seats in the House of the People (lower house).

The by-election, part of the broader national effort to finalize the composition of Somalia’s 11th Federal Parliament, took place at the Hirshabelle regional parliamentary compound, and attracted representatives from multiple sectors of society, including state lawmakers, elders, civil society, and the media.

Two seats—HOP097 and HOP098—were contested in today’s vote.

HOP097 was won by Abdikarin Mohamed Diriye, who secured a clear victory with 78 votes.

HOP098 was clinched by Abdulqadir Mahmoud Mohamed, with an even stronger mandate of 90 votes.

The election involved 101 eligible delegates (electoral college) for each seat, drawn from the respective clans that hold the rights to the seats. These delegates voted in an open and transparent environment, according to election observers and officials.

The vote was supervised and certified by the Federal Electoral Commission (FEIT), with Commissioner Abdi Addow Mohamed announcing the final results. The process adhered to established procedures and took place without incident.

Traditional elders and civil society figures, including Clan Elder Ahmed Mahmoud Osoble, attended to ensure legitimacy and transparency, underscoring the critical role of Somali customary leaders in modern democratic processes.

The by-elections were necessitated due to vacancies left unfilled during the previous federal parliamentary election cycle. Such gaps have been a recurrent challenge in Somalia’s complex indirect electoral system, which blends clan representation with state-level facilitation.

These new MPs will now take their seats in Somalia’s 11th Federal Parliament, helping strengthen legislative capacity at a time when Somalia faces pivotal decisions regarding constitutional reform, security transitions, and federal-state relations.

The vote took place on May 31, 2025, in Jowhar, the seat of the Hirshabelle regional government. Jowhar has played host to numerous key political events and elections due to its strategic importance and central role in Somalia’s federal structure.

With today’s successful by-election, Somalia moves one step closer to completing its parliamentary structure, thereby reinforcing the functionality and legitimacy of federal institutions. The elected MPs are expected to be sworn in shortly and join ongoing parliamentary sessions in Mogadishu, where crucial national policies are being debated.

Political analysts suggest that such peaceful and inclusive elections are essential for building trust in Somalia’s evolving democratic institutions and ensuring representative governance.

The peaceful by-election in Jowhar today demonstrates growing institutional maturity within Somalia’s federal framework. As Somalia continues on its path toward full political stabilization, events like these highlight both the progress made and the importance of inclusive political participation across all regions.