A new cohort of Somali police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has begun advanced training at Serbia’s Goć Training Centre, marking a significant step in strengthening the Somali Police Force’s capabilities.

This program is part of the growing partnership between Somalia and Serbia aimed at addressing the complex security challenges faced by Somalia.

The training, which kicked off earlier this week, focuses on equipping Somali officers with critical law enforcement skills, including advanced criminal investigation techniques, intelligence gathering, physical fitness, and simulated policing scenarios.

The practical, hands-on nature of the course is expected to enhance the Somali CID’s ability to combat crime and maintain public order in Somalia’s volatile security landscape.

“This opportunity provided by Serbia is critical to developing the Somali Police Force’s capabilities,” said Somali Ambassador to Serbia, Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed, in a statement on behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia. “We are deeply grateful for Serbia’s support, which will help equip our officers with the necessary skills to ensure the safety of Somali citizens and leaders.”

The training comes at a time when Somalia continues to face significant security threats from organized crime, insurgent groups, and political instability. The enhanced skills Somali officers will gain through this program are vital to their mission of maintaining law and order in the country.

Somali police commissioner Sulub Ahmed Firin echoed the importance of this initiative, stating, “This training comes at a crucial moment for our force. It will equip our officers with the knowledge and experience necessary to tackle the growing security challenges we face back home. The collaboration with Serbia is timely and needed.”

This initiative is not the first time Serbia has played a role in strengthening Somalia’s security forces. In April, 60 Somali special security officers completed a four-month intensive training program at the Marshal Josip Broz Tito Special Forces Training School in Belgrade.

That program focused on VIP protection, including safeguarding Somali political leaders and foreign dignitaries—a critical aspect of Somalia’s national security as it navigates its fragile political environment.

During the same period, Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security, Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali (Dodishe), held high-level meetings with Serbian defense officials and representatives from Yugoimport SDPR, a Serbian state-owned defense company. These discussions explored further training opportunities and initiatives to bolster Somalia’s security sector.

Serbia’s continued support extends beyond policing and law enforcement.

In a recent meeting between Ambassador Ahmed and the operator of a Serbian aviation school, discussions centered on establishing a training program for Somali pilots. This initiative, when realized, will enhance Somalia’s capabilities in securing its airspace and providing logistical support for national security operations.