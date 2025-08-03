Lasanod, Sool Region — In a significant political development, the interim administration of Northeastern Somalia officially enacted its new constitution last night during a landmark ceremony held in Lasanod. The event marked a key moment in the region’s evolving governance structure, with Interim Leader Abdiqadir Ahmed Firdhiye signing the document into law.

The ceremony was attended by several high-level federal officials, including Somalia’s Minister of Interior, Ali Yusuf Ali (commonly known as Ali Hoosh), who publicly welcomed the move. He praised the constitution as “a people-driven accord and a critical building block toward inclusive state-building.”

The newly ratified constitution clearly outlines the regional government’s political stance. It recognizes the existence of Puntland as a legitimate regional state, but notably refuses to acknowledge Somaliland’s claim over the area. This declaration is seen as a bold and unambiguous political position, reflecting the region’s desire for a distinct identity in Somalia’s shifting political landscape.

The constitution also asserts the administration’s jurisdiction over a coastal area extending 200 nautical miles and proclaims the region as an “open administration”—welcoming potential integration or expansion.

The roadmap laid out by the new Northeastern Somalia administration includes several key milestones:

Parliamentary Elections: The next major step will be the election of a regional parliament, which will serve as the foundation for formal legislative institutions.

Presidential Election: Once the parliament is in place, it will elect a president to lead the administration in an official capacity.

Establishing Public Institutions: The administration plans to set up government buildings and essential public service s— i ncluding health, education, and security.

Federal Cooperation: The new administration also aims to forge a legal and operational partnership with the Federal Government of Somalia, enabling both levels of government to coordinate on development and governance.

Speaking at the event, Interim Leader Firdhiye emphasized that the administration would prioritize peace and consultation-based politics. “This government will be built on peace, and our politics will be grounded in dialogue and mutual understanding,” he declared.

This development comes at a politically sensitive time in Somalia, particularly in the north, where disputes over control and identity remain unresolved. Observers see the emergence of the Northeastern Somalia administration as both a challenge and an opportunity—one that could reshape local governance, improve political participation, and accelerate regional development.

As the region takes its first steps toward institutionalization, all eyes are on how it navigates its relationship with both the federal government and neighboring administrations.