Tel Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly held a high-level security meeting focused on the potential full-scale occupation of the Gaza Strip, in what sources are calling a critical moment in the ongoing conflict.

According to Israeli media citing senior security officials, Netanyahu presided over a three-hour consultation on Tuesday with top political, military, and intelligence officials to explore what’s being described as the “next phase” of the war in Gaza.

The reported discussions signal a major strategic shift — from airstrikes and containment to a possible ground-based reoccupation of Gaza. Sources say that the meeting specifically explored:

Encirclement of Gaza City

Military operations in central refugee camps

Security ramifications of a long-term Israeli presence in the Strip

This latest development comes amid increasing tension within Israel’s own political and security establishments, with some officials reportedly opposing the expansion, warning it could ignite broader regional unrest and deepen Israel’s international isolation.

Israeli media confirm that more consultations are expected in the coming days, involving the national security cabinet and military command. While no final decision has been announced, the very discussion of a Gaza takeover marks a dramatic escalation in language and intent from Israeli leadership.

The war in Gaza, now deep into its second year, has seen tens of thousands of casualties, mass displacement, and relentless bombardment. Israel claims its aim is the complete dismantling of Hamas. But critics argue that talks of full occupation echo failed policies of the past — and risk plunging the region into an even more volatile spiral.

Netanyahu’s closed-door security meetings hint at a future where Israel doesn’t just strike Gaza — it stays. Whether this is strategic bluster or a genuine shift in doctrine, one thing is clear: Gaza’s fate hangs in the balance, and the world is watching.