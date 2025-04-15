April 15, 2025 –The National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia has convened a high-level consultation meeting to review and gather feedback on the draft Submarine Cable Landing Regulation.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the Somali telecommunications industry, including senior executives, legal experts, and technical professionals representing licensed operators nationwide.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, Director General of the NCA, underscored the regulation’s strategic importance and alignment with international best practices.

“Somalia is blessed with one of the longest coastlines in Africa, offering tremendous potential for submarine cable landing infrastructure. These assets can significantly enhance regional connectivity, benefitting not only Somalia but also landlocked countries in East and Central Africa,” said Mr. Sheikh. “To harness this opportunity, we must adopt international standards and implement regulations that promote secure, competitive, and sustainable infrastructure.” He added.

Mr. Sheikh also expressed appreciation to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for its continued support of the NCA through the Somalia Broadband Infrastructure Project.

The consultation focused on critical aspects of the proposed regulation, including licensing and compliance frameworks, security and operational standards, interconnection requirements, and the overall contribution to national and regional broadband expansion.

The draft incorporates feedback from previous engagements with the private sector since September 2024.

After the consultation meeting, the stakeholders are invited to submit their written comments on the draft regulation by April 30, 2025, ahead of its final adoption.