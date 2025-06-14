It was a morning charged with purpose, a morning of quiet footsteps and deep breaths. In Mogadishu and across several regional cities in Somalia, the official Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exams have kicked off, marking one of the most important academic milestones in the country’s calendar.

Organized and administered in unison by the Federal Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Learning, the national exam stands as a decisive gateway for thousands of Somali students — a moment where years of hard work, perseverance, and dreams are weighed on paper.

Over tens of thousands of students, both girls and boys, who have completed Grade 12 are sitting for this crucial examination. They represent the determined spirit of Somali youth, many having overcome displacement, poverty, insecurity, or lack of resources.

The National Secondary School Certificate Exam, a unified test across Somalia that serves as the official qualification to pursue higher education. The exam began this morning, Saturday, June 14, 2025, and will continue over the coming days across designated centers.

From the heart of Mogadishu to towns in Bay, Galgaduud, Gedo, Hiiraan, Bari, and other regions — exam centers have been established in coordination with local education authorities.

This exam is a gatekeeper for opportunity — the key to universities, scholarships, and vocational training. It is also a litmus test of Somalia’s efforts to rebuild and unify its national education system.

The Ministry has taken significant steps to ensure the process is transparent, secure, and standardized. Security forces have been deployed to monitor exam centers, and movement around these zones has been temporarily restricted to prevent cheating or disruptions.

Somalia is taking no chances with the integrity of this year’s exams. Security has been tightened across all test centers. Uniformed police officers and national intelligence teams have been assigned to guard the premises. Roadblocks have been established to restrict non-essential movement near exam locations.

This isn’t just about discipline — it’s about creating a peaceful environment where students can concentrate without fear, noise, or interference.

In a public statement, the Ministry urged parents, teachers, and community leaders to stand by the students, offering emotional support and encouragement rather than pressure.

“This is not a time for stress and blame. These students need compassion, confidence, and calm. Let’s be their backbone,” said one senior Ministry official.

Educators and families are being reminded that the journey of education is not just about grades — it’s about molding character and building a nation.

Once the exams are completed, the Ministry plans a swift evaluation process. Students who succeed will move on to university-level education or specialized training. Those who don’t meet the required score will be offered remedial support, skill-building programs, or other pathways.

This is part of a broader national strategy to leave no learner behind, especially in a country working tirelessly to recover from decades of conflict and disruption.

Somalia’s education system is still rebuilding. There are hurdles — limited infrastructure, teacher shortages, uneven access in rural areas. But days like today shine a light on how far we’ve come.

A nationwide, synchronized exam like this is a massive logistical and symbolic feat. It signals hope, unity, and a clear direction.

And the next big question?

Can we, in the next few years, shift to digital exams? Can Somali students compete globally? The foundation is being laid by these very students who, today, bravely picked up their pens and faced the future.