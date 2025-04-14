The Director of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Mr. Hassan Isse, has on Sunday officially launched a five-day training program aimed at enhancing disaster risk reduction (DRR), climate change adaptation, and community resilience across Somalia.

The initiative, which commenced today, is part of ongoing efforts to equip disaster management professionals with the necessary skills to respond to the increasing frequency and severity of natural hazards and climate-related challenges.

Supported by Plan Somaliland and organized in collaboration with the Disaster Research and Training Center of the Somali Disaster Management Authority (SoDMA), the program seeks to bolster the capacity of SoDMA staff in key areas of emergency response, climate adaptation, and community-focused resilience strategies.

The training will focus on various core competencies, including disaster risk reduction, emergency response strategies, and methodologies for strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities.

Additionally, climate change adaptation techniques will be incorporated to ensure that participants are better prepared for the long-term impacts of a changing climate.

Mr. Hassan Isse emphasized the strategic importance of the training, noting that it aligns with SoDMA’s broader vision of building a robust national disaster management system that prioritizes prevention, effective response, and recovery.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s ability to tackle both current and future disaster risks.

The training is expected to contribute significantly to the improvement of Somalia’s disaster management framework, empowering professionals to protect communities and respond effectively to emergencies.