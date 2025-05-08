The National Consultative Council (NCC) released an official communiqué on Wednesday evening following the conclusion of its recent summit held in Mogadishu.

The Council, composed of federal and regional leaders, reported significant progress on key national matters, including security coordination and the electoral process.

During the meeting, the NCC expressed unanimous support for the ongoing fight against terrorism and emphasized the urgent need to provide comprehensive backing to the Somali National Armed Forces.

The Council highlighted the importance of unity and coordination among federal and regional entities in the pursuit of national security.

On electoral matters, the Council agreed that federal member states should collaborate closely with the National Independent Electoral Commission to accelerate the voter registration process.

This step, they noted, is critical to ensuring credible and transparent elections across the country.

In regard to Jubbaland, the Ministry of Interior was tasked with drafting a legal proposal to address the ongoing administrative challenges in the region.

The NCC underlined the necessity of establishing a lawful and inclusive mechanism to resolve political disagreements in Jubbaland.

A major development from the summit was the formal recognition of SSC-Khaatumo as an official federal member state of Somalia.

The Council also committed to facilitating a constitutional convention to finalize SSC-Khaatumo’s integration into the federal framework.

However, the summit was held in the absence of Puntland and Jubbaland, two of the country’s major regional administrations.

Their non-attendance was attributed to ongoing political tensions with the Federal Government.

Although the summit did not result in definitive long-term decisions, it marked a significant step toward fostering political cooperation and addressing the country’s pressing issues.