Dalsan Media: – Somali capital, Mogadishu experienced two consecutive days significant unrest as Tuk tuk drivers organized protests at the KM4 intersection, a key road linking Aden Abdulle International Airport to the presidential palace.

The demonstrators voiced their grievances against government officials, alleging that recent financial policies have exacerbated their operational challenges. Several protesters spoke with local independent media, emphasizing the dire economic conditions in Mogadishu and the additional financial burdens imposed by the government.

“We seek either meaningful employment or we die. We are at the end of our tether with bureaucracy,” said one protester, reflecting the frustrations of many participants.

In response to the protests, military police personnel arrived at the scene and reportedly used live bullets, resulting in injuries among some demonstrators.

Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addressed the demonstration, condemning the police’s handling of the situation. “The young Somalis, particularly those in the rickshaw business who are striving to make a living under challenging circumstances, deserve our support and relief from excessive taxation,” he remarked. Farmajo characterized the use of live ammunition against protesters as regrettable and disheartening for the youth working diligently in their country.

Deputy Commissioner of Security and Politics for the Banadir regional administration, Mohamed Ahmed Diriye (Yabooh), issued a statement regarding the demonstrations. He urged rickshaw drivers which also known as Bajaj, to adhere to legal standards while acknowledging their concerns. “We met yesterday, and asked for your patience as we work to address your grievances,” he stressed. Emphasizing the need for maintaining order and security in the capital, warning against allowing frustration to lead to disorder. “Do not allow your dissatisfaction to result in chaos and instability in our city,” he urged.

Bajaj or rickshaw transport plays a crucial role in providing income for many families, significantly contributing to reducing unemployment rates and mitigating the risk of youth migration. However, the rising number of the transport, coupled with the city’s outdated road infrastructure, has compelled the government to implement a work schedule division, a move that has faced criticism from the transport community.

