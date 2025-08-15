In Mogadishu, hundreds of manual labourers once depended on their physical strength, mixing cement and carrying stones by hand at construction sites. But the arrival of modern construction vehicles has abruptly wiped out much of their work.

Mohamed Hassan, a father of 11, explained why he is now unemployed:

“My job as a mason and stone worker no longer exists. Unemployment hit us because modern construction vehicles now do the work we used to do with our hands. We used to build using our own strength, but now the machines handle it. My wife and I stay at home with no income, and my children also need work.”

Hassan Ibrahim, who now works with modern construction equipment, described the difference in workforce numbers then and now:

“Currently, only about 10 people operate these construction machines, and the manual construction section employs just 7 people. In the past, the manual workforce numbered between 20 and 30. There’s a huge difference between then and now.”

Ismail Mohamed, manager of Kaafiye Construction, pointed out the changes and progress achieved:

“Previously, people built high-rise buildings manually, using buckets to carry concrete. This caused many challenges. But now, with these vehicles and cranes, the work is much easier, eliminating the difficulties of climbing floors while carrying concrete. It has greatly reduced the strain and risks for workers.”

Mixed Impact: Losses and Benefits

The introduction of modern construction vehicles has had a profound impact on Mogadishu’s labourers. On the downside, hundreds of manual workers have lost their jobs, affecting the daily survival of their families. Job opportunities for those with traditional construction skills have sharply declined, forcing many to seek new skills and alternative employment.

On the positive side, these machines have increased productivity and made construction faster and more efficient. They have also significantly reduced the risk of injuries and the physical hardship workers face. The city has witnessed rapid progress in building high-rise structures and large-scale projects, visibly transforming Mogadishu’s skyline.

Report by: Hawo Nor, Bilan Media