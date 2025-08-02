Mogadishu – The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein “Muungaab”, has officially laid the foundation stone for a new asphalt road set to be constructed between Abdiqasim Road and Banadir Road in the Hodan District of Mogadishu.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mayor Muungaab reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reinvesting public taxes into visible and essential community services, especially the development of urban infrastructure.

“Our promise is clear: we will return every shilling of tax in the form of better roads, cleaner neighborhoods, and safer streets,” said the Mayor. “This is only the beginning.”

He further announced that additional road construction projects are in the pipeline and emphasized the importance of improving mobility and connectivity in the capital. He also hinted that some closed roads in the city—particularly those not posing immediate security risks—would soon be reopened to ease the flow of traffic and movement of residents.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by several key officials, including:

Mohamed Ahmed Diriye (Yabooh) – Deputy Governor for Security and Politics

Hassan Mohamed Jim’ale – Deputy Governor for Public Works

The District Commissioner of Hodan, senior directors, traditional elders, business leaders, security officials, and members of the wider community.

The Mayor concluded by urging the public to cooperate with security agencies and local authorities to ensure continued development and peace in the city.