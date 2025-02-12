Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amiir, hosted a prestigious dinner at the Mogadishu City Hall to honor creative artist Asad Hajiyow and a group of young individuals who are influential on social media platforms.*

The event aimed to recognize the outstanding efforts of Asad Hajiyow who has shown immense courage in overcoming the challenges imposed by the extremist group Al-Shabaab. Xaajiyow’s resilience and determination were acknowledged as an example of bravery, serving as an inspiration for others facing adversity.

In addition to honoring Asad Hajiyow the gathering provided an opportunity for an engaging discussion on the significant role of youth in shaping public opinion and promoting positive change through social media.

The event underscored the power of social media as a tool for progress, especially for the younger generation, whose voices have become increasingly influential in the digital age.

Speaking at the occasion, Mayor Mohamed Ahmed Amiir praised the contributions of young people on social media platforms, highlighting how their influence has played a pivotal role in promoting the ongoing developments in Mogadishu. He emphasized that these youth are not only informing the public but also fostering a sense of unity and optimism for the future of the capital city.

The Mayor further expressed his commitment to supporting initiatives that empower the youth, particularly in the digital space, where they continue to make significant strides in raising awareness, promoting social causes, and highlighting the positive transformations taking place within the city.

The dinner provided an opportunity for open dialogue and networking, allowing the youth to share their experiences, challenges, and successes in navigating the world of social media, while also discussing strategies for using their platforms for the greater good of society.

In conclusion, the event served as a reminder of the vital role that young people and social media influencers play in shaping the narrative around Mogadishu and Somalia at large. As the city continues to evolve, fostering a strong partnership between the youth and local leadership will be key in driving future progress.