The Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of Banaadir, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, officially inaugurated the Madiina Beach Resort in Wadajir District, marking the opening of a new recreational space designed to enhance public leisure in the capital.

The event was attended by a number of prominent officials, including government representatives, community leaders, and local stakeholders.

The Madiina Beach Resort is set to become a key destination for residents and visitors, providing a venue for relaxation, recreation, and tourism. During the ceremony, Governor Mohamed Ahmed Amir emphasized the importance of such projects in fostering the city’s growth and supporting the ongoing efforts for reconstruction and development.

The opening of the resort highlights the city’s continued transformation and the government’s commitment to improving public amenities, promoting tourism, and creating new opportunities for social and economic development in the region.

Community leaders attending the event expressed their support for the resort as a positive step in improving the quality of life for Mogadishu residents.

The resort is expected to not only serve as a recreational space but also contribute to the city’s revitalization, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

This development marks another milestone in Mogadishu’s broader efforts to modernize its infrastructure, enhance public spaces, and advance its long-term vision for urban renewal and sustainable growth.