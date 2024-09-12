The Banadir Regional Administration has issued a strict ban on the construction of high-rise buildings near Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, citing heightened security concerns and potential threats to aviation safety.

This new directive, which took effect on Wednesday, places severe restrictions on the height of buildings in key districts surrounding the airport, marking a critical move to enhance air traffic safety in a region experiencing rapid urban development.

Effective immediately, buildings located within the vicinity of Aden Adde International Airport and the nearby Halane Compound are prohibited from exceeding one story. In areas closer to Banadir Regional Administration security checkpoints, the height limit is slightly more lenient, with buildings allowed to reach up to three stories.

Salah Dheere, a spokesperson for the airport, emphasized that this measure is part of broader efforts to ensure the safety of incoming and outgoing flights.

“Any violations of this directive will lead to legal consequences,” Dheere warned, underscoring the administration’s firm stance on enforcing the ban.

The affected areas include several key districts that have witnessed rapid growth in recent years: Hamar Weyne, Hamar Jajab, Waberi, Wadajir, and the Jazeera area of Dharkeynleey. These neighborhoods, which lie in close proximity to the airport, have become hotspots for real estate development as Mogadishu continues its post-conflict reconstruction.

However, this surge in construction has raised concerns about aviation safety and potential security risks, particularly given the airport’s role as a hub for both commercial and military flights.

The airport’s location in a high-risk security environment has posed unique challenges. The nearby Halane Compound, which houses diplomatic missions and international organizations, has been a frequent target of Alshabaab attacks. The presence of tall buildings in the area has long been considered a potential security threat, as they could provide vantage points for hostile actors seeking to target incoming flights or nearby facilities.

In response to these concerns, Somali authorities have taken steps to tighten security around the airport in recent years, including enhanced surveillance, fortified checkpoints, and now, the ban on high-rise buildings. The new regulations are also expected to address concerns raised by international aviation bodies, which have repeatedly highlighted the need for stricter airspace controls and improved safety standards at Aden Adde.