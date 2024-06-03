The Director General of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Aidarus Moallim Hassan chaired the Inter-ministerial Stabilisation Technical Working Group Meeting.

The meeting which took place in Mogadishu discussed various issues key being the progress of stabilisation and early recovery activities across the country.

Senior Adviser of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Prof. Abdullahi Sheikh Ali who spoke at the meeting underlined the importance of strengthening police institutions at the local level to ensure that law and order are in place, following the liberation operations.

Stabilisation focal points from the Ministries of Interior, Education, Public Works, Health, Water, Defence, and Internal Security, among others, gave updates on the progress of stabilisation and early recovery initiatives their offices have been handling.

The meeting was also joined by the Special Presidential Envoy for Stabilisation and Civilian Protection Hon Omar Hashi, who spoke on the importance of coordinated government efforts towards stabilisation and early recovery.