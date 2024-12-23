The Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, accompanied by the Minister of State for Climate Change, Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Omar, the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, MP Osman Libaax, the Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, MP Abdirashid Olow, and the Deputy Chairman of the Security and Interior Affairs Committee of Parliament, MP Nur Affey, has on Sunday visited the military training school in Garbaharey district today.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the training being provided to new recruits who have been undergoing a three-month training course at the Garbaharey training school.

The delegation evaluated the training process, the quality of military education, and the preparations for securing the Gedo region and the country at large.

The Minister of Internal Security, General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, delivered a speech at the training school, commending the soldiers for their dedication and readiness to contribute to national security and defense.

He emphasized the importance of the military in maintaining peace and stability in Somalia, and pledged that the federal government would continue to support the forces to build a capable army that serves the people.

Additionally, other members of the delegation encouraged the trainees, praising their patience and determination to defend their country. They highlighted that this training is a key part of efforts to strengthen the national army’s capabilities in securing the country.

This visit underscores the federal government’s commitment to enhancing the military’s capacity and improving its strength to counter the security threats facing the country.