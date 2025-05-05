The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf (Ali Xoosh), accompanied by the Deputy Minister of the Interior, held an important meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission and Boundary Committee to review the progress of electoral preparations across the country.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, focused on key issues including voter registration, electoral planning, and strengthening democratic institutions.

During the session, the Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr. Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, provided a detailed briefing on the Commission’s wide-ranging efforts in preparing for the elections.

He highlighted the success of the voter registration process and the commitment to ensuring an inclusive, transparent, and credible election.

Minister Ali Yusuf commended the Commission for their dedicated service and the important role they are playing in advancing democratic governance in Somalia.

He praised their work particularly in rolling out the “one person, one vote” system, describing it as a significant step toward empowering citizens and promoting accountability and transparency in governance.

The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s strong support for the Commission and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The meeting marks a pivotal moment in Somalia’s journey toward strengthening its democratic institutions and ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard through free and fair elections.