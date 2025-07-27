Mogadishu – The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), MP Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, held a high-level consultative meeting today with traditional elders and intellectuals from one of the Somali clans based in the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions.

The focus of the meeting was threefold:

The completion of the formation of the SSC Federal Member State;

Promoting unity among local communities, ensuring that the peace process is inclusive and participatory;

Safeguarding Somalia’s national unity, by making sure any political developments align with the federal framework.

Minister Ali Hosh emphasized that the Federal Government is committed to supporting the legitimate aspirations of the SSC communities to form their own regional state through peaceful dialogue and public consensus.

“We want SSC to have a legitimate and representative administration that reflects the will of its people and respects the sovereignty of Somalia,” said Minister Hosh.

The traditional elders welcomed the government’s engagement and stressed the importance of inclusivity and mutual respect. They noted that:

The clan must be involved in key decisions affecting its future;

Efforts should be made to avoid political marginalization or the revival of old conflicts.

The SSC regions have long been at the center of political tension, with competing claims between Puntland and Somaliland. Over the years, communities in SSC have voiced their desire for a distinct federal state, under the umbrella of Somalia’s federal constitution.

This meeting is seen as part of the government’s renewed effort—led by Minister Hosh—to find sustainable, Somali-led solutions to political fragmentation.

This consultation is part of a wider push by the FGS to resolve federal disputes through dialogue, traditional structures, and constitutional reform.

The SSC case is particularly sensitive, as it touches on broader questions of identity, representation, and national cohesion in Somalia’s complex federal setup.

The road to a fully-fledged SSC Federal Member State may still be long and winding, but today’s meeting sends a clear message: dialogue is the way forward. In a country where conflict has too often drowned out reason, this move toward consultation and inclusion could mark a turning point. History will remember those who chose to build instead of break.