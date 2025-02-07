The Somali Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Daud Aweis, held a productive meeting with Somali intellectuals and community leaders during his official visit to Sweden.

The meeting focused on Somalia’s current situation and discussed key priorities of the Federal Government. Minister Aweis emphasized the importance of collaboration between the diaspora and the government to achieve national development and stability.

The discussion also covered various issues such as economic growth, security concerns, and the role of Somali culture in shaping the country’s future.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to peace, infrastructure development, and fostering a sustainable economy that benefits all citizens. Somali intellectuals and community members expressed their support for these initiatives, offering valuable insights and suggestions.

Minister Aweis’s visit to Sweden underscores the government’s efforts to engage with the Somali diaspora, ensuring that their contributions are recognized and leveraged for the country’s progress. The meeting marks another step in strengthening relations between Somalia and its international partners.