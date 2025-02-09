The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aways Jama, alongside the Ambassador of Italy to Somalia, Pier Mario Docco Coppi, today officially inaugurated the newly renovated Somali National Television (SNTV) studios in Mogadishu.

This significant step follows comprehensive upgrades and modernization of key equipment in the studio, aimed at improving national broadcasting capabilities.

The renovation of the National TV studios is part of broader efforts by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Somalia to enhance various sectors within the government’s media and cultural institutions in 2025.

The modernization of SNTV is an essential component of these initiatives, designed to strengthen the delivery of quality information to the Somali people and support the nation’s media development.

Minister Daud Aways Jama expressed that the renovated studios will play a pivotal role in the ongoing work of Somali national media, enabling the production of high-quality news and programming that serves the public.

He also extended his gratitude to the Government of Italy for its steadfast support and collaboration in the advancement of Somalia’s media sector.

“Today, we are proud to inaugurate the renovated Somali National Television Studios, a result of the successful partnership between the Ministry of Information, the Federal Government of Somalia, and the Government of Italy.

This initiative is part of a larger strategy to advance and modernize our national media,” said Minister Daud Aways Jama during the inauguration.

The Minister further highlighted that this renovation marks the first phase of a broader modernization process for the Somali National Media, which is already underway and will continue in the coming years.

Ambassador Pier Mario Docco Coppi praised the completed renovations, stating that the improvements to the National TV’s key facilities represent a crucial step forward for Somalia’s media infrastructure.

He emphasized Italy’s continued commitment to supporting Somalia’s government and its media development, especially in collaboration with the Ministry of Information.

In recognition of their contributions to the successful execution of the renovation project, Minister Daud Aways Jama and Ambassador Pier Mario Docco Coppi presented certificates of appreciation to staff members who played an instrumental role in the renovation of the SNTV studios.

This renovation is seen as a milestone in Somalia’s efforts to revitalize its media sector and enhance the quality of information provided to its citizens.