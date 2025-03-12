On Tuesday, Minister of Finance, Bihi Egeh, held a productive meeting with UK development official Dr. Christopher Pycroft to discuss key economic reforms aimed at strengthening Somalia’s financial systems.

The talks centered on improving revenue generation mechanisms and advancing the National Transformation Plan (NTP), a critical initiative designed to drive sustainable economic growth.

Both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening international partnerships to ensure Somalia’s economic resilience in the face of global challenges.

The discussion also covered potential collaborations in policy implementation and strategic development to foster long-term growth and stability in the country.

The meeting underscores the commitment to reform and progress, with a focus on enhancing Somalia’s economic infrastructure for a prosperous future.