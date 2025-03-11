Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights, Khadija Makhzumi, is currently leading a delegation at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York.

The session, which focuses on empowering women and advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, brings together global leaders, policymakers, and advocates to address key challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality.

As part of the ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and sustainable future, the CSW69 session aims to emphasize the critical role of women’s empowerment in driving economic, social, and environmental progress.

Minister Makhzumi’s participation underscores her commitment to advancing women’s rights and gender equality on both the national and global stages.

The discussions and outcomes from this session will play a pivotal role in shaping the global agenda for gender equality, influencing policies that promote equal opportunities, economic security, and access to healthcare and education for women worldwide.