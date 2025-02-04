On Monday, Minister of Defense Abdullahi Mohamed Nur held an important meeting with the Acting UN Special Representative to Somalia, Amb. James Swan, at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

This high-level discussion centered on key security challenges facing Somalia and the collaborative efforts between the Somali government and the United Nations in tackling terrorism and strengthening national defense structures.

A major focus of the meeting was the ongoing counterterrorism operations in Somalia.

Both leaders discussed the critical need for enhanced cooperation to combat the persistent threat posed by terrorist groups, particularly Al-Shabaab, which continues to destabilize the region.

Minister Nur and Ambassador Swan reviewed the progress of current military operations and explored ways to increase effectiveness, including expanding intelligence-sharing efforts and improving operational coordination between Somali security forces and international partners.

In addition to counterterrorism strategies, the discussions also delved into the critical task of improving the Somali National Army’s (SNA) support departments.

The Minister and Ambassador explored how the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) could further contribute to strengthening the logistical, technical, and operational capabilities of the SNA, ensuring that Somali forces are better equipped to handle the evolving security situation.

There was a shared commitment to building the capacity of the SNA, with an emphasis on training, infrastructure development, and enhancing the overall professionalism of the army’s support systems.

Both leaders agreed that fostering greater international cooperation is essential in achieving long-term peace and security in Somalia.

Ambassador Swan reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to providing continued assistance to the Somali government in its efforts to combat terrorism, enhance national defense structures, and build a sustainable, capable security force.

The meeting concluded with an acknowledgment of the significant progress already made, while recognizing that much work remains to be done in ensuring Somalia’s stability and security in the face of ongoing threats.

The discussions come at a crucial time for Somalia, as the country strives to improve its security landscape and establish stronger, more resilient defense institutions to protect its people from internal and external security threats. The continued partnership between Somalia and the United Nations remains vital in these efforts.