The Minister of Family and Human Rights Development of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ambassador Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, officially opened the first quarterly meeting of the Women’s Issues and Human Rights Consultative Council today.

This marks the first such meeting for the council in the year 2025.

During her opening address, Minister Al-Makhzoumi expressed her gratitude to the chairpersons and members of the council for their ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and human rights in Somalia.

She highlighted the significance of the meeting in setting the 2025 work plan, emphasizing that the council’s activities would align with the National Change Plan to ensure effective implementation of policies that advance the rights of women and vulnerable groups in the country.

The Minister also reaffirmed Somalia’s strong position against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM/C), stressing the urgent need for comprehensive collaboration to eradicate this harmful practice.

Al-Makhzoumi called for a united effort to end FGM, underlining the importance of raising awareness and mobilizing resources to support the ongoing fight.

The meeting focused on various key human rights issues, with the council reaffirming its commitment to strengthening policies, promoting inclusive governance, and building strategic partnerships to further human rights in Somalia.

The Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development reiterated its dedication to driving tangible progress and safeguarding the rights of all Somali families through coordinated action.

This meeting represents a critical step in advancing human rights efforts across Somalia, with a strong emphasis on improving gender equality and the protection of women’s rights.