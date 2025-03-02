On Saturday evening, the Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights of the Federal Government of Somalia, Amb Khadiija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, delivered various donations to Somali National Army soldiers injured in combat.

The soldiers are currently receiving treatment at the Somali National Army Hospital in Mogadishu.

The donations, primarily consisting of traditional garments such as macawis (Sarongs), shawls, and blankets, were distributed to all the wounded soldiers in the hospital.

Minister Al-Makhzoumi, during her visit, expressed her gratitude and admiration for the bravery of the soldiers, acknowledging their sacrifices in defending the country and religion. She also prayed for their speedy recovery.

This initiative is part of the ongoing Somali Women’s Week campaign, which aims to provide assistance to various sectors of society.

The Minister was accompanied by the Director-General of the Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights, Mohamed Bashir Omar, and the Chairperson of the Banadir Region Women’s Association, Jawaahir Baarqab, who is also leading the campaign’s organizing committee.

The Ministry continues to support vulnerable communities and promote solidarity through these efforts, highlighting the importance of empowering women and strengthening the nation’s resilience.