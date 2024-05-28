Mogadishu, May 27, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, launched on Monday the first phase of planting 2,000 fruit, shade, and flower trees around the Ministry’s building as part of the Somalia Greening Campaign.

The campaign saw active participation from dozens of ministry employees, who joined hands to plant the diverse array of trees. This collective effort underscores the ministry’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the promotion of green spaces.

In his speech at the project launch, Minister Fiqi emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “As part of the Somali Greening Campaign, we are planting 2,000 fruit, flower, and shade trees at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. This initiative represents our new contribution to environmental protection. “Sow a tree today, reap protection against desertification tomorrow.”