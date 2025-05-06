Somalia’s Minister of Defence, Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, has taken decisive steps to restore the country’s defence cooperation with the United States, signalling a fresh chapter in bilateral security relations after a period of diplomatic stagnation.

Fiqi met with US Ambassador to Somalia, Larry André Riley, in Mogadishu for a high-level discussion centred on strengthening joint efforts against Al-Shabaab and ISIS. The meeting comes at a time when Somalia is seeking to reinforce its defence capabilities and re-engage international partners in regional counter-terrorism initiatives.

“We are immensely grateful for the continued support,” said Minister Fiqi, who reaffirmed the importance of US partnership. “The United States remains Somalia’s longstanding security partner and ally, and we are looking forward to elevating our defence relationship as we collaborate on the war against Al-Shabaab and ISIS.”

Pleased to meet Amb. Riley. U.S. remains Somalia’s longstanding security partner and ally. We are immensely grateful for the continued support and are looking forward to elevating our defense relationship as we collaborate on the war against Al Shabaab and ISIS.@US2SOMALIA https://t.co/FytGhVyyuH — Hon. Ahmed FIQI (@AhmedMoFiqi) May 5, 2025

The US Embassy described the meeting as a substantive exchange that sets “a solid tone for deepening our collaboration and moving forward together” in shared security objectives.

Fiqi’s engagement is widely seen as a strategic realignment, particularly following a decline in cooperation under his predecessor, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nor ‘Jama’, whose tenure was marked by limited coordination with the US diplomatic mission.

A seasoned security and political figure, Fiqi has previously held key roles including Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Minister of Internal Security, and Minister of Foreign Affairs. His return to the defence portfolio is expected to reinvigorate Somalia’s international defence partnerships and internal security strategies.

The renewed commitment to US-Somalia defence collaboration reflects growing urgency to counter persistent threats posed by militant groups and stabilise security across Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.