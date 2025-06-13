The United States government has officially declared that it had no involvement in the major airstrikes carried out by Israel targeting military and nuclear facilities inside Iran. The attacks, named Operation Rising Lion by Israel, have significantly escalated tensions across the Middle East.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement shortly after the strikes began, emphasizing:

“We had no role in the attacks on Iran. Our top priority remains the safety and protection of American personnel and interests in the region. Iran must not retaliate against the U.S.”

Despite this, Iranian state media quickly accused the United States of being complicit in the attacks, alleging that civilian areas in Tehran had also been hit, with casualties reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the strikes as crucial for national security, claiming Iran continues its advanced nuclear enrichment efforts with the goal of weaponization.

Netanyahu stated:

“These operations will continue as long as necessary to protect Israel’s existence.”

Amid fears of Iranian retaliation, the U.S. began evacuating staff from its embassy in Iraq and restricted the movements of its personnel in Israel, allowing them to remain only within Tel Aviv.

President Donald Trump, who had been pursuing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, had previously warned against any Israeli attack. However, after the strikes began, Trump wrote on social media:

“The U.S. remains committed to a diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, is expected to hold a new round of talks with Iranian officials this coming Sunday.

Tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States have reached a new high. While Washington denies direct involvement, its close alliance with Israel has led Iran to perceive the U.S. as partially responsible.

The world now watches closely to see whether Iran will retaliate militarily or pursue a diplomatic path forward. The next few days will be critical in determining whether the crisis deepens into regional conflict or retreats toward negotiation.