MOGADISHU – The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), has reassigned 300 staff members from various departments of the Mogadishu Municipal Government to the Sanitation and Beautification Department, in a major push to improve the cleanliness and appearance of the capital.

In a statement, Mayor Muungaab said the Banadir Regional Administration has been working on a comprehensive reform agenda, including restructuring the municipal workforce, revamping the financial system, and developing regulatory frameworks to ensure all employees receive their basic rights while the public gets access to essential services.

“Taxpaying citizens deserve essential public services such as free education, quality healthcare, and clean, well-maintained roads,” the Mayor emphasized.

He also announced that the Sanitation Department would soon be equipped not just with manual laborers using basic tools, but also with modern waste collection vehicles, dedicated facilities, and fully functioning offices, allowing for more effective service delivery.

This move is part of a broader government initiative aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and service delivery at the municipal level, with a strong focus on urban sanitation and infrastructure development across Mogadishu.