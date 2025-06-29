MOGADISHU, Somalia – In a significant step toward revitalizing Mogadishu’s urban infrastructure, the Governor of the Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), officially laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Zoobe Road, one of the capital’s most vital and heavily trafficked routes.

The road, which connects key neighborhoods and facilitates both commercial and humanitarian movement across the city, had deteriorated severely due to the recent wave of heavy rainfall. Its reconstruction is seen as a priority for improving mobility, economic productivity, and public safety in the capital.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held in Hodan District, Mayor Muungaab affirmed the administration’s determination to transform the city’s infrastructure through smart, transparent reinvestment of public funds.

“Our people deserve a functioning, modern city. Today we begin the process of restoring one of Mogadishu’s most important roads — but this is just the beginning,” said Mayor Muungaab. “We are making sure that taxes paid by the citizens return to them in the form of free education, improved healthcare, and better infrastructure.”

Zoobe Road holds both symbolic and practical importance. Besides being a key commercial artery, it is located near the site of one of Somalia’s deadliest terror attacks in 2017, and its reconstruction is widely seen as an emblem of resilience and recovery.

Local residents and traders, who have long suffered from flooding and poor access, welcomed the development with cautious optimism. For many, a rehabilitated road means better transport, more economic opportunity, and faster access to health and emergency services.

The launch event was attended by Deputy Governors of the Banadir Regional Administration, the District Commissioner of Hodan, business leaders, traditional elders, and civil society members — underscoring the community-wide backing for the initiative.

“This isn’t just about cement and asphalt,” said a local elder. “It’s about dignity, access, and believing again in what our local government can do.”

Mayor Muungaab hinted that Shaqaalaha Road, along with other major roadways in Wadajir, Yaqshid, and Kahda districts, are next in line for rehabilitation as part of a wider urban renewal strategy. He emphasized that sustainable development will continue to be a priority for Banadir’s administration.

As the city faces the dual challenge of recovering from conflict and adapting to climate shocks, projects like the Zoobe Road reconstruction signal a long-awaited turn toward stability, service delivery, and strategic development in Somalia’s capital.