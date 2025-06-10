MOGADISHU – In a strong gesture of national solidarity and regional cooperation, the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of the Banadir Region, Dr Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), has formally handed over a shipment of medical supplies to the Community Defense Forces in Hiiraan, who are fighting alongside the Somali National Army (SNA) against Al-Shabaab militants.

The handover ceremony, held in Mogadishu on Tuesday, was attended by Members of the Federal Parliament, the Secretary-General of the Banadir Regional Administration, as well as leaders from the Banadir Women’s Association and other prominent figures. The event highlighted the growing sense of unity among national, regional, and community-level actors in Somalia’s ongoing war against extremism.

The medical supplies include critical emergency care materials, first aid kits, and recovery medications — all intended for injured local fighters who have been wounded during recent offensives in Hiiraan.

Mayor Muungaab noted that this support is a response to urgent humanitarian and medical needs on the frontlines. “We stand firmly with our brave forces,” he said. “This support will continue, and we are ready to contribute to any needs they may have in this noble fight.”

The recipients of the medical consignment are the Macawiisley, a grassroots militia composed of local men defending their communities from Al-Shabaab infiltration. These community-based defense groups have played a crucial frontline role in reclaiming villages and securing territory in central Somalia.

Over the past two years, the Macawiisley movement has grown in size and influence, often coordinating directly with the SNA and enjoying increasing logistical support from regional and national authorities.

The Hiiraan region has emerged as one of the most active theaters of combat in Somalia’s campaign to defeat Al-Shabaab. Situated in central Somalia, Hiiraan is strategically important — it connects the capital Mogadishu with several northern regions and hosts vital infrastructure.

Recent operations in the area have led to the liberation of several towns and villages, but at a high cost: dozens of local fighters have been wounded in intense combat with insurgents entrenched in rural areas.

The Banadir Regional Administration’s decision to deliver aid to Hiiraan marks a shift toward integrated national support, where urban centers like Mogadishu directly assist frontline rural regions.

According to Banadir officials, the initiative to deliver aid to frontline regions was born out of coordination between lawmakers, civil society leaders, and the mayor’s office, following reports from Hiiraan MPs about deteriorating medical conditions for injured community fighters.

The supplies were sourced with the help of Mogadishu-based health networks, including both public institutions and private donors. The logistics of the transfer are being coordinated with MPs from Hiiraan to ensure safe and swift delivery.

Beyond the mayor himself, the following groups were instrumental in making the aid delivery possible:

Members of Parliament representing Hiiraan, who will facilitate the receipt and distribution of supplies on the ground.

The Banadir Women’s Association, which has been vocal in advocating for greater humanitarian and logistical support to war-torn regions.

The Office of the Secretary-General of Banadir, which coordinated the administrative and financial details.

Their presence at the handover emphasized that support for the war effort is broad-based, cutting across political, gender, and administrative lines.

Mayor Muungaab has pledged that this delivery is “just the beginning.” He revealed that his office is working on establishing a long-term support channel for frontline regions, including:

Ambulance services for wounded fighters

Psychosocial support for veterans and widows

Food rations and non-food items (NFIs) for war-affected families

Officials from the Banadir administration say such efforts are part of a broader vision to build national resilience from the ground up, by empowering both the armed forces and the communities they protect.

Observers see the move as a symbolic and strategic alignment between Somalia’s urban leadership and rural defenders. It also sends a strong signal to extremists that Somalia is united across regions in resisting their ideology.

As one official noted: