Mogadishu – The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), has officially appointed Mr. Mohamed Adan Afrah as the new Director of the Department of Labour and Human Resources within the Banadir Regional Administration and Mogadishu Municipality.

This appointment follows the dismissal of the former director, Mr. Hussein Abdullahi Hassan, who has been relieved of his duties.

In his remarks, Dr. Muungaab urged the newly appointed director to accelerate reforms and development within the department, emphasizing the importance of strengthening administrative efficiency and improving human resource management across the regional and municipal government structures.

The change is seen as part of ongoing efforts by the Banadir administration to revamp public service delivery and modernize its workforce systems to meet the evolving needs of Mogadishu’s growing urban population.