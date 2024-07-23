Three synchronized Al-Shabaab attacks early this morning in key towns of Jubaland State, Somalia, resulted in significant losses for the terrorists, according to a government statement. The attacks led to the deaths of 135 fighters, with 80 more wounded. A large cache of arms was seized, and several fighters were captured alive.

The militants attacked Jubaland forces and Somalia National Army (SNA) forces based in Buulo Haji, Harboole, and Biibi in the Lower Juba region, using vehicle-borne explosives, rocket-propelled grenades, and heavy machine guns. Their aim was to seize these key towns, which had been liberated from Al-Shabaab less than two weeks ago.

Al-Shabaab has recently resorted to early morning attacks when many people and forces are asleep. However, this time, the security forces were fully alert and prepared.

The Jubaland Intelligence and Security Agency confirmed that 135 Al-Shabaab fighters, including commanders, were killed in a counter-offensive operation following the botched attacks. A statement from Somalia’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in Mogadishu reported over 80 Al-Shabaab fighters killed.

“More than 135 Al-Shabaab fighters and commanders have been neutralized in counter-defensive operations by Jubaland State forces and the Somalia National Army in Buulo Haji, Harboole, and Biibi,” the statement reads. It added that government forces are now mopping up the attacked locations to eliminate any remaining militants.

Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madoobe) congratulated the forces for their victory and urged the public to unite against Al-Shabaab. Somalia’s Minister of Interior, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), praised the Jubaland and SNA forces, calling it the beginning of the end for Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

“The lessons taught to Al-Shabaab today in Buulo Haji and Harboole confirm the start of dark days for Al-Shabaab. Their loss today is a testament to the increasing strength of the Somalia forces,” Minister Fartaag said.

In Kismayo, the seat of Jubaland State, locals celebrated the victory, stating that Al-Shabaab had made life unbearable. Jubaland State comprises three regions: Lower Juba, Gedo, and the Al-Shabaab-controlled Middle Juba, where their headquarters, Jilib, is located.

Al-Shabaab released a statement claiming they killed 71 soldiers in the three attacks. However, locals and officials refuted this as propaganda. A video circulating on social media, shared by the Jubaland government forces, shows many dead Al-Shabaab fighters in combat uniforms.