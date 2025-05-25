Mogadishu — A significant dialogue meeting involving registered political parties and senior officials from the Federal Government of Somalia officially commenced today in Mogadishu. The gathering focuses on critical issues including security, constitutional matters, and elections, aiming to build national political consensus.

The meeting brought together the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Moallin Mahmoud, who also chairs the National Consultative Forum organizing committee, the Deputy Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other senior government officials from various agencies.

This meeting serves as a preparatory forum for a larger national conference recently called for by President Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The goal is to achieve a broad political understanding and address key challenges facing the country’s political landscape.

The dialogue will focus on strengthening national security, advancing constitutional implementation, and preparing for transparent and credible elections. Outcomes are expected to include political agreements that promote stability and cooperation between government and political parties.

Somalia has been grappling with political and security challenges, particularly related to electoral processes and constitutional reforms. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s call for a national conference reflects ongoing efforts to reconcile differing political views and foster peace and stability.