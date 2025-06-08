Los Angeles, California — Los Angeles is reeling from escalating unrest after aggressive federal immigration raids triggered widespread protests, arrests, and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement. The federal government, led by President Donald Trump, has responded by ordering the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to the city—a move met with outrage by local leaders.

The tension erupted in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Paramount, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been carrying out high-profile raids targeting undocumented immigrants. The use of tear gas, batons, and stun grenades against protesters has drawn national and international scrutiny.

According to ICE officials, the raids are part of a national crackdown on undocumented immigrants. However, community members and local leaders say the operations were carried out with excessive force and without regard for human rights or public safety.

118 people have been arrested this week alone, with 44 detained just on Friday, prompting nightly protests and standoffs in the streets of Los Angeles. Video footage from the scene shows clouds of tear gas drifting across city blocks, and terrified residents—many undocumented—hiding inside local businesses, afraid to go outside.

Tom Homan, head of border operations and a longtime ally of President Trump, told Fox News:

“We’re going to make Los Angeles safe again.”

President Trump signed an executive order deploying the National Guard to assist federal agents. A White House press release stated:

“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE agents and federal officers enforcing lawful deportation operations. These actions threaten national security and public order. President Trump is committed to restoring law and order.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), warned:

“If you bring chaos, we’ll bring cuffs. Law and order will prevail.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that his department is organizing the National Guard for immediate deployment, adding:

“If the violence escalates, active-duty Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized—they are on high alert.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the raids and the military response, calling them “deliberately inflammatory” and “deeply inhumane.” He revealed that he spoke with President Trump for nearly 40 minutes on Saturday, but declined to disclose details of the call.

“This is a reckless federal incursion disguised as law enforcement,” Newsom said in a Friday press briefing. “Trump’s chaos is tearing apart families and undermining trust in government and the economy.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also criticized ICE, accusing the agency of “terrorizing” the nation’s second-largest city. Federal security agencies, in turn, accused the mayor of endangering federal officers with her rhetoric.

Despite LAPD’s claims that most protests have been peaceful, the situation in Paramount remains volatile. The area, home to a predominantly Hispanic population (over 80%), has become the epicenter of the unrest.

Thick clouds of tear gas hang over streets near Home Depot, the original site of the protests. Residents report seeing ICE agents detaining people in broad daylight, and many undocumented immigrants are reportedly trapped inside businesses, fearing arrest.

Angelica Salas, director of the Immigrant Human Rights Coalition, addressed a crowd of protestors:

“Our community is under siege. These are workers. These are mothers and fathers. This must stop.”

Despite this, law enforcement continues its operations. LAPD issued a statement late Saturday, claiming:

“Protests across Los Angeles have largely remained peaceful. We commend residents for responsibly exercising their First Amendment rights. However, LAPD remains fully prepared to respond swiftly to any acts of violence.”

The deployment of the National Guard has raised concerns that the situation could spiral further out of control. Critics say the move risks militarizing a civilian issue and may further alienate immigrant communities.

Governor Newsom warned:

“California law enforcement has the capacity to handle this. Federal troops will only escalate tensions.”

But President Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, lashed out:

“If you and Bass can’t do your jobs, the federal government will step in and clean up the mess—like it should’ve been done already!”

The crisis in Los Angeles reflects deep national divisions over immigration, federal authority, and civil liberties. As troops arrive and protests continue, the city finds itself at a crossroads: caught between calls for law enforcement and pleas for justice, between federal power and local autonomy.

Whether the response leads to restored order or prolonged unrest remains uncertain—but one thing is clear: Los Angeles has become ground zero in America’s latest immigration battle.